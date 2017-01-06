Vol 3, Issue 1

Reproductive rights advocates have expressed concern that Texas lawmakers will take bolder steps in the upcoming session to defund abortion providers and dismantle access to abortion, birth control and other sexual health services.
U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks announced Wednesday that he was delaying the start date of the state's fetal remains burial rule for another three weeks. State officials had originally scheduled the rule to go into effect on Dec. 19.
