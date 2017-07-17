Texas medical schools are among the nation’s most affordable
A recent study found that the average medical student may have more than $164,000 in debt, but Texas is home to five of the 10 most affordable medical schools.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
A recent study found that the average medical student may have more than $164,000 in debt, but Texas is home to five of the 10 most affordable medical schools. (Becker’s Hospital Review)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up