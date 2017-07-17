This issue marks the last one for Trib+Health, which we've produced in collaboration with UT Southwestern Medical Center for two-plus years.

As The Texas Tribune moves in a new strategic direction with our newsletter products, we're grateful to our good friends and collaborators at UT Southwestern, especially President Daniel K. Podolsky, for their leadership in producing this valued product.

We've done great work together and will continue to in the future, on events and other health-related coverage.

We hope loyal Trib+Health readers will keep up with the latest health research and news out of UT Southwestern: Here’s a link to sign up for news releases; follow along on UT Southwestern's Facebook page.

Thanks for reading!