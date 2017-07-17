Zika cases are down dramatically compared to last summer
By this time last year, states like Texas were grappling with worrisome numbers of people infected with the Zika virus. Those numbers are way down, officials say, because the disease isn’t as rampant in global hotspots this year, so fewer infected American travelers are returning home to spread it. (USA Today)
