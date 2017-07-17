Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

REHAB YOUR OWN SPINAL STENOSIS: Strategies to Improve the Health of Your Spine

by Terri Night

A seasoned physical therapist draws on her 25-plus years of knowledge about the causes and treatment options for spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal. “Reading this book…will make you a more knowledgeable and prepared collaborator with your chosen healthcare practitioner,” says the author at the opening of her debut self-help book. Night keeps this promise throughout the work by breaking down intimidating scientific lingo with approachable graphics in three sections that focus on diagnosis, different types of treatment (including dealing with inflammation, exercise methods, and various other wellness techniques), and surgery. ... A thorough beginners’ guide to addressing spinal pain.

