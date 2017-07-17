The reason ketamine helps relieve depression
The drug ketamine is sometimes used off-label to ease depression symptoms, although little is known about how it works.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The drug ketamine is sometimes used off-label to ease depression symptoms, although little is known about how it works. But a new study found that it blocks a specific brain receptor in mice, one that is different from those affected by traditional anti-depressants. (MSN)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up