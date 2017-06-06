Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he's calling lawmakers back for a special legislative session starting July 18.

But he's not just calling them back to finish up must-pass legislation that keeps agencies afloat. And he added a lot more to the call than two issues that were anticipated: property tax relief and bathroom restrictions for transgender Texans. Abbott announced 20 different items he wants lawmakers to consider during a special session.

Here's that list.

"Sunset" legislation, which would keep several crucial state agencies alive A teacher pay raise of $1,000 Giving school administrators flexibility in teacher hiring and retention School finance reform School choice for special-needs students Rollback elections for property tax increases Caps on state and local spending Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects Speeding up local government permitting processes Municipal annexation reform Preventing local entities from passing their own texting-while-driving bans Restrictions on bathroom use for transgender Texans Prohibiting the use of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues Prohibiting the use of taxpayer funding to subsidize health providers that also perform abortion Requiring women to get separate insurance policies to cover non-emergency abortions Increasing existing reporting requirements when complications arise during abortions Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud Extending the state's maternal mortality task force

