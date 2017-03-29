In a vote that fell along party lines Wednesday, the Texas Senate gave preliminary approval to a measure that would end the state’s practice of collecting public employee membership dues for certain labor unions and other associations through payroll organizations.

Senate Bill 13 by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, would only apply to state employees such as teachers and corrections officers, while exempting police officers, firefighters and emergency first responders as well as charitable organizations.

The bill is one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's legislative priorities this session, and Gov. Greg Abbott signaled his support for the measure in January during his state of the state address to the Legislature.

Texas is a "right-to-work" state, meaning employees aren’t required to pay dues or join labor unions and other associations. Moreover, employees must opt in before membership dues can be deducted from their paychecks.

During a February Senate committee hearing on the bill, more than 50 people testified on the legislation. Those opposed to the bill said the measure was discriminatory and aimed to pick winners and losers in the state. Supporters said SB 13 was needed to end Texas’ involvement in collecting union dues.

The Senate still needs to give SB 13 a final stamp of approval before it can head to the House. That vote could come as soon as Thursday.

The Senate State Affairs Committee greenlighted a bill to the full Senate Thursday that would end the state’s practice of collecting dues for certain public employee unions through automatic payroll deductions.

Legislation to stop automatic payroll deductions for most public employee unionsis back after failing two years ago. Supporters say the state shouldn't be involved in collecting union dues; opponents say the GOP is trying to cripple certain unions.

