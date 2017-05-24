State Rep. Dan Huberty said Wednesday that he would not accept the Senate's changes to his school finance bill, launching a last-ditch effort to hammer out a compromise with less than a week left in the session.

After a passionate speech railing on the Senate for gutting his bill, Huberty, a Houston Republican who is chairman of the House Public Education Committee, announced he has decided to request a conference committee with the Senate on House Bill 21.

The bill was originally intended to inject $1.5 billion into the state's funding for the majority of public schools and to simplify some of the complex, outdated formulas for allocating money to school districts across the state. The Senate took that bill, reduced the funding to $530 million, and added what many public education advocates have called a "poison pill": a "private school choice" program that would subsidize private school tuition and homeschooling for kids with disabilities.

"Members, some of your schools will be forced to close in the next year based on the committee substitute of House Bill 21," as passed by the Senate, Huberty said, before moving to go to conference. "I refuse to give up. I'll continue trying. Let's at least attempt to rescue this bill."

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The House voted 134-15 to request a conference committee with the Senate on the bill.

HB 21 was the first time in years that the Legislature has taken up school finance reform without a court mandate.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named the "private school choice" program one of his priorities this session, and offered to barter with a bill that tweaks the state's A-F grading system for districts and schools. Patrick is offering to delaying the system's implementation to 2019. The Senate is expected to take up that piece of legislation, House Bill 22, as soon as Wednesday.

School superintendents really want that delay to the A-F grading system, but not enough to concede on any type of voucher-like program, which they said would suck money from public schools. More than 40 public education advocacy groups sent letters to all Senate offices asking them not to vote for the bill, before the Senate voted to approve the bill.

Read related Tribune coverage: