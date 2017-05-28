Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

With the clock ticking on the legislative session, House members accused the Senate of playing games with Texans’ health and safety by holding out on legislation that would keep state agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, in existence.

“The House has done its job on all matters sunset-related” state Rep. Larry Gonzales, said in a news conference Sunday. He is House chairman of the Sunset Advisory Commission, which is responsible for periodic reviews of state agencies. “It’s the purposeful inaction by the Texas Senate which puts us where we are today.”

The skirmish on the sunset legislation is the latest squabble between the two chambers with just a day and half left in the legislative session. The legislation is key to keeping state agencies open, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has threatened to hold it hostage to force a special session if the Legislature does not act on a “bathroom bill” to regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans and property tax to require voter approval when local tax collections increase 5 percent.

The House has acted on narrower versions of those measures, and House Speaker Joe Straus has made clear his chamber won’t go any further on the issues.

House members of the Sunset Commission pointed to the Senate’s decision to strip a key amendment from Senate Bill 1929 that would have saved some state agencies from closing their doors. The amendment was added by the House in a last-ditch effort to save those state agencies and avoid the need for a special session.

The Senate removed the language added by the House but offered no reasoning, said state Rep. Cindy Burkett, the House's lead negotiator on the bill.

“It’s on them. The ball is in their court,” an incensed Gonzales said while flanked by members of the Sunset commission. “They stripped out our language. They can fix this today by concurring with SB 1929.”

Only the governor can call a special session, but he could be forced to call lawmakers back to avoid the closure of those agencies.