State Sen. José Menéndez late Sunday night began a filibuster against a controversial bill dealing with city annexations.

Senate Bill 715, which would require a petition or election before annexation is possible, has periodically drawn some contentious debate throughout the session, but different versions of the bill ultimately passed both chambers. Negotiators from each chamber came up with a compromise version that Menéndez said he is intent on killing. He'll need to talk until midnight Central time– just over two hours – to make that happen. As he spoke during his filibuster, the Texas House voted to approve SB 715.

Donna Campbell, the bill’s author in the Senate, donned pink athletic shoes — similar to the shoes former state Sen. Wendy Davis wore when she filibustered an abortion-related bill in 2013 — and told senators she was wearing the “stronger arches in [her] feet” ready to defend SB 715.

Menéndez, D-San Antonio, announced his plans to filibuster after Campbell laid out the bill, placing the upper chamber in a deadlock to act on other key items this legislative session, such as bathroom regulations, property taxes and sunset bills.

Check back for updates on this developing story, or follow along with the action on our live blog.