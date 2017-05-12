Ahead of Mother's Day weekend, the Texas House’s self-labeled Freedom Caucus killed two bills aimed at helping the state curb its alarming rise in mothers dying less than a year after childbirth, along with more than 100 other measures in retribution for what they described as "petty, personal politics" overrunning the chamber.



In a stunning blow to public health experts and advocates, the caucus’ 12 members used a parliamentary maneuver to kill the entire "Local, Consent, and Resolutions Calendar," which fast tracks legislation not expected to generate debate. The measures on Friday's calendar included House Bill 1158, which would have connected first time pregnant women in Medicaid to services and House Bill 2403, which would have commissioned a study on how race and socioeconomics affect access and care for pregnant black women. Both bills aimed to help the state better understand how to better reach expecting mothers.

Between 2011 and 2012, 189 Texas mothers died less than a year after their pregnancy ended — mostly from heart disease, drug overdoses and high blood pressure, according to the state’s Task Force on Maternal Mortality and Morbidity. The medical journal Obstetrics and Gynecology reported in August 2016 that Texas’ maternal mortality rates had nearly doubled between 2010 and 2014.

They were far from the only widely supported bills that met their demise Friday, with less than a month left in the legislative session.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Other decimated legislation included Rep. Helen Giddings bill that would have ban school districts from identifying students without enough money in their school lunch accounts and allow families a grace period to resolve an insufficient balance on a meal card, as well as measures on affordable housing from Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, and Rep. Philip Cortez, D- San Antonio.

The caucus blocked the bills by objecting to their listing on the local and consent calendar. If five or more lawmakers object to a bill on that calendar, the bill must be considered in the regular legislative process, a move that is not likely possible this late in the session.

Giddings was among those hoping to revive her bill by finding other measures still moving through the Legislature.

"I think what's happened to this bill is unconscionable," Giddings said. "We are going to fight 'til the end."

Alana Rocha contributed to this report.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage: