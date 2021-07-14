Texans, where’s your Democratic lawmaker?
Here’s a list of the Texas Democrats who have left the state in an effort to block GOP voting legislation.
By the latest count, at least 58 Democratic members of the Texas House and nine Democratic members of the Texas Senate have left the state. Lacking a quorum, the House is unable to conduct business, and the fugitive representatives are subject to arrest under House rules should they cross back into Texas.
The Senate still has enough members, including four Democrats, present to continue passing bills.
Here's a list of who left, who stayed and a few whose locations remain unclear. (One note: Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat, is in Texas but recovering from surgery and not present in the Capitol.)
At least six representatives and four senators are in Texas
- Rep. Abel Herrero, House District 34
- Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., HD-74
- Rep. Garnet Coleman, HD-147
- Rep. John Turner, HD-14
- Rep. Ryan Guillen, HD-31
- Rep. Tracy King, HD-80
- Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., Senate District 27
- Sen. John Whitmire, SD-5
- Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, SD-20
- Sen. Judith Zaffirini, SD-21
58 representatives and nine senators are in Washington
- Rep. Alex Dominguez, HD-37
- Rep. Alma Allen, HD-131
- Rep. Ana Hernandez, HD-143
- Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, HD-102
- Rep. Ann Johnson, HD-134
- Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, HD-39
- Rep. Armando Walle, HD-140
- Rep. Art Fierro, HD-79
- Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, HD-120
- Rep. Carl Sherman, HD-109
- Rep. Celia Israel, HD-50
- Rep. Chris Turner, HD-101
- Rep. Christina Morales, HD-145
- Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, HD-76
- Rep. Diego Bernal, HD-123
- Rep. Donna Howard, HD-48
- Rep. Eddie Lucio III, HD-38
- Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, HD-51
- Rep. Elizabeth Campos, HD-19
- Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD-45
- Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega, HD-77
- Rep. Gene Wu, HD-137
- Rep. Gina Hinojosa, HD-49
- Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., HD-142
- Rep. Hubert Vo, HD-149
- Rep. Ina Minjarez, HD-124
- Rep. James Talarico, HD-52
- Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson, HD-139
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett, HD-100
- Rep. Jessica González, HD-104
- Rep. Joe Deshotel, HD-22
- Rep. Joe Moody, HD-78
- Rep. John Bucy, HD-136
- Rep. Jon Rosenthal, HD-135
- Rep. Julie Johnson, HD-115
- Rep. Mary Ann Perez, HD-144
- Rep. Mary González, HD-75
- Rep. Michelle Beckley, HD-65
- Rep. Nicole Collier, HD-95
- Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, HD-148
- Rep. Philip Cortez, HD-117
- Rep. Rafael Anchía, HD-103
- Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., HD-90
- Rep. Ray Lopez, HD-125
- Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, HD-113
- Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, HD-42
- Rep. Robert “Bobby” Guerra, HD- 41
- Rep. Ron Reynolds, HD-27
- Rep. Senfronia Thompson, HD-141
- Rep. Shawn Thierry, HD-146
- Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD-46
- Rep. Terry Canales, HD-40
- Rep. Terry Meza, HD-105
- Rep. Toni Rose, HD-110
- Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, HD-116
- Rep. Victoria Neave, HD-107
- Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD-47
- Rep. Yvonne Davis, HD-111
- Sen. Beverly Powell, SD-10
- Sen. Borris Miles, SD-13
- Sen. Carol Alvarado, SD-6
- Sen. César Blanco, SD-29
- Sen. José Menéndez, SD-26
- Sen. Nathan Johnson, SD-16
- Sen. Roland Gutierrez, SD-19
- Sen. Royce West, SD-23
- Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, SD-14
Three representatives could not be reached
- Rep. Leo Pacheco, HD-118
- Rep. Oscar Longoria, HD-35
- Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., HD-36
