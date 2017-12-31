A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.

News in 2017 was relentless.

Texas lawmakers met for an explosive legislative session that nearly ended in blows. The governor called an ambitious special session, a hurricane ravaged the coast and scandals rocked the state's members of Congress.



The Texas Tribune was there to cover it all. Here are some of our most-read stories from the year that didn't stop:

Read related Tribune coverage: