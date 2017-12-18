In Harvey's Wake

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Texas Coast, dumping more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, flooding thousands of homes and killing more than 80 people. The devastation was swift, and the recovery is far from over. The Texas Tribune has assigned a team to examine Harvey's aftermath, including rebuilding efforts, the government's response, and what Texas is doing to prepare for future storms. You can help by sending story tips to harvey@texastribune.org.