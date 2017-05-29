Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

The last day of this year's regular session of the Texas Legislature — normally a celebratory, ceremonial affair — was disrupted by hundreds of protesters raising their ire about the state's new sanctuary cities immigration law.

Meanwhile, lawmakers nearly came to blows on the House floor. And state Rep. Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving, said he called immigration authorities on the protesters because they were disruptive.

The protesters, most of whom were wearing red, packed the gallery of the House of Representatives on Monday. While House members were reading resolutions honoring their staff and clerks, the protesters erupted into chants. Several unfurled banners that said, "See you in court" and "See you at the polls."

They also chanted loudly about the law, Senate Bill 4: "Hey, hey. Ho, ho. SB4 has got to go."

Troopers from the Department of Public Safety quickly rushed in to break up the protest. They grabbed the banners from the protesters and pulled some of the people holding them out of the room. Eventually, they decided to clear the gallery of the protesters.

The ordeal became so loud that the House had to take a break from their proceedings for about 20 minutes. A handful of Democratic lawmakers looked up to the gallery and clapped. Some others lined up at the front of the chamber and watched as the protesters left.

Senate Bill 4 has already been signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. The law requires local cities and counties to cooperate with federal immigration authorities who request that law enforcement agencies continue to detain people suspected of being in the country illegally. It also bans local entities from adopting policies that ban their police officers from asking about the immigration status of people who they detain.

With protesters drowning out the chamber with loud chants from the gallery, lawmakers started arguing with each other. Rinaldi told a group of Hispanic members that he had called ICE on the protestors, according to state Rep. César Blanco, D-El Paso and state Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston.

“He came up to us and said, ‘I’m glad I just called ICE to have all these people deported,'” Blanco said.

Rinaldi “got into people’s faces,” Blanco said. Blanco said he pointed out that Rinaldi is an Italian name and that the Irish and Italians were once treated poorly in this country.

"He said, 'the difference between me and them is that I love this country,'" said Blanco, who added: "It's just disrespectful."

Rinaldi said he called ICE because "we didn't know what to do."

"A lot of people had signs that said 'We are illegal and here to stay,'" he said. "And we called law enforcement trying to incentivize them to leave the House. They were disrupting. They were breaking the law."

Rinaldi added: "I was pushed, jostled and someone threatened to kill me. It was basically just bullying."

"Matt Rinaldi gave the perfect example of why there's a problem with SB 4," said state Rep. Ramon Romero, D-Fort Worth. "Matt Rinaldi looked into the gallery and saw Hispanic people and automatically assumed they were undocumented. He racial profiled every single person that was in the gallery today. He created the scenario that so many of us fear."

State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, chairman of the House Administration Committee said: "I talked to several of the members and told them they needed to cool down." He added: "We've been together for some long hours and late nights and everybody is tired. And it's time for everybody to go home and settle down."

Asked if the protest was too little, too late since the measure has already been signed into law, Adrian Reyna, an organizer with United We Dream, said the movement is just getting started.

“We have to show resistance the whole summer,” he said. “We have identified key representatives that we will take out of office who voted for SB4. People are outraged, people are tired of the Legislature walking all over people.”

Juan Flores, a veteran of the Vietnam War, dismissed critics who said that immigrants don’t deserve the same rights as others. And he said that as a Latino he was personally offended that Republicans pressed for SB4.

"You can’t be separating families and you can’t be profiling Latinos," he said. "We fought for this country. They have no right to do this, this is an unconstitutional law."