Citing “disturbing accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct” by public officials in Washington, D.C. and Texas, state Rep. Linda Koop asked the state’s Republican leadership Tuesday to develop a new protocol to protect those working in the state Capitol.

In her letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and House and Senate leaders, Koop, a Dallas Republican, raised concerns that legislative personnel were not “fully educated as to where to report misconduct or harassment.”

“These disturbing reports make me concerned for the safety of our Capitol staffers, interns, reporters, lobbyists and all those who work at the Capitol,” Koop wrote. “Many of our staff and interns are young people and may be particularly vulnerable to those in positions of power."

Koop sent her letter as sexual misconduct accusations pile up against men in power across the country, and it comes the morning after the Texas Tribune reported on how rampant sexual harassment at the Capitol regularly goes unchecked.

Men at the Capitol — some of them lawmakers — engage in a wide range of harassment, including degrading comments and gestures, groping and unwanted sexual advances, according to those interviewed by the Tribune.

Yet not a single formal complaint of sexual harassment has been filed in either the House or Senate since at least 2011. Though both chambers have had sexual harassment policies in place for two decades, few employees the Tribune interviewed even knew they could file a formal complaint.

Others said they balked at doing so for fear that speaking out would lead to retaliation or career sabotage. The Capitol's policies rely on officials with little incentive or authority to enforce them — particularly in cases of harassment by lawmakers — leading to a culture that offers little support for victims.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jolie McCullough contributed to this report.

