We're talking with Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton about Texas gas availability
Reports are spreading of long lines forming at Texas gas stations as some prices start to spike — but officials say Hurricane Harvey hasn't led to a shortage of fuel.
The Texas Tribune will be interviewing Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton live at 4 p.m. CST about these reports and rumors. The Texas Railroad Commission oversees oil and gas regulation in the state.
Join us live here. You can ask the commissioner questions by posting them on our live video on Facebook or tweeting your questions with #MyTexasTake.
The meteorological firm AccuWeather estimates the storm's impact on gross domestic product will be $190 billion – one percent of the U.S.'s current GDP – and more costly than Katrina and Sandy combined. [Full story]
It’s been one week since Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast. While the rainfall may be in decline, the floodwaters are only beginning to recede. Here’s what you need to know. [Full story]
