Reports are spreading of long lines forming at Texas gas stations as some prices start to spike — but officials say Hurricane Harvey hasn't led to a shortage of fuel.

The Texas Tribune will be interviewing Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton live at 4 p.m. CST about these reports and rumors. The Texas Railroad Commission oversees oil and gas regulation in the state.

Join us live here. You can ask the commissioner questions by posting them on our live video on Facebook or tweeting your questions with #MyTexasTake.

Read related Tribune coverage: