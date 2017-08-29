Two more Texas prisons evacuated as Hurricane Harvey flooding continues
Two more Houston-area prisons have been evacuated as flooding continues, bringing the total to five prisons and 6,000 inmates shipped off to drier facilities in the region.
Two more Texas prisons started evacuations late Monday night to escape historic flooding in the Houston area brought by Hurricane Harvey, bringing the total evacuation count to five prisons and nearly 6,000 inmates.
As rain continued to pour Monday onto the already waterlogged metropolis, about 1,400 inmates at the Vance and Jester 3 prisons in the Houston suburb of Richmond began loading onto buses and shipping off to other prison units in South Texas, according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice statement.
"Many of the streets in Houston have severe flooding right now, so this evacuation will be logistically challenging," said TDCJ spokesman Jason Clark.
The evacuation order comes after three other prisons in the area were cleared out over the weekend since Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi on Friday night. The Terrell, Stringfellow and Ramsey prisons in Brazoria County sent about 4,500 inmates to East Texas prisons Saturday and early Sunday morning. The transfer was completed without significant issue, Clark said.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
All five prisons are located near the Brazos River, and the department decided to evacuate as water levels rose near the units. The Terrell, Stringfellow and Ramsey prisons were all evacuated last May during another Houston flood.
During evacuations, inmates are taken to prison facilities that have available space, such as gyms, and sleep on mattresses brought in by the department, Clark said. Additional food and water are taken to the facilities accepting the evacuees.
On Saturday, Clark said there was "minimal damage" to prisons in the areas affected by the storm, and that many prisons were running on generator power. The department continues to monitor the storm out of an emergency command center in Huntsville.
Family members of inmates may contact the department's 24-hour hotline to get information about their relatives at 936-437-4927 or 844-476-1289.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
President Donald Trump is coming to Texas on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. [Full story]
-
Nearly three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, more statewide resources were deployed to address rescue efforts in Southeast Texas. [Full story]
-
Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Coast, and has left Houston — the nation's fourth-largest city — grappling with unprecedented flooding. Do you need help? Or do you want to help those in need? Check out these resources. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up