Why Houston's reservoirs aren't likely to fail after Hurricane Harvey
As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pummel an already devastated Houston, many residents are terrified that the dams on two of the region's massive reservoirs will fail, releasing a torrent of water into portions of the city that are already submerged — including downtown.
The extra water that has accumulated in the Addicks and Barker reservoirs has strained their earthen dams — which have been considered in critical condition for several years in large part because of how ruinous it would be if they failed.
But the Army Corps says despite the fears, the dams are not in danger of failing. Here’s why:
What are the Addicks and Barker reservoirs?
The two reservoirs, built by the federal government in the 1940s, were meant to hold excess rainwater to protect Houston from catastrophic flooding. The idea was that when heavy rain fell, Addicks and Barker could catch it before it flowed down Buffalo Bayou into west and downtown Houston.
Is water going to overtop their dams?
No, says Richard Long, who oversees the operation of the reservoirs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He said Tuesday that "the dams are designed not to be overtopped through the use of auxiliary spillways." These spillways are located well below the top of the actual dams in each reservoir; excess water in the reservoirs will go over these auxiliary spillways long before it would reach the top of the dams.
As of now, the Army Corps says there’s enough excess water in the reservoirs that some of it will flow around (not overtop) these auxiliary spillways. That's still a very big deal — the Army Corps has never had to resort to it before. But it’s not the catastrophic situation for downstream neighborhoods that many perceive it to be.
Why are the spillways a big deal? And what will the impacts of using them be?
The water that goes around these auxiliary spillways is going to have to leave the reservoir somehow — and enter areas surrounding it. The Army Corps can’t say exactly what areas might experience additional flooding, but officials did say to expect more water to flow into the vicinity of the following intersections:
-
Tanner and Brittmoore Road — Google Maps shows the neighborhoods closest to this intersection include Tanner Heights, Independence Farms, Heritage Business Park, Springs Shadows and Spring Branch West. These areas are on the south side of U.S. 290 from Jersey Village, the map shows.
-
Barker-Cypress and Interstate 10 (Katy Freeway) — Google maps shows the neighborhoods closest to this intersection include Green Trails Crossing, Parker at Barker Cypress and Kingsland Estates. Houston Methodist Hospital West and the West Campus of Texas Children’s Hospital are located right at this intersection.
-
Peek Road and FM 1093, just east of the Grand Parkway on the Westpark Tollway — Google maps shows the neighborhoods closest to this intersection include Park Westheimer, Canyon Gate Cinco Ranch and Grand Lakes.
So why are homes surrounding the reservoirs already flooding?
Thousands of homes and structures surrounding the reservoirs have indeed already flooded. Some of them are flooding because they're along creeks and bayous that have also been overwhelmed. Some are flooding because of bad drainage in the neighborhood. But many are flooding because they are in an area that the Army Corps actually considers to be inside the reservoirs. (More on that below.)
The Army Corps says that as water goes around the auxiliary spillways, the flooding close to the reservoirs may get worse for homes that have already been impacted. But officials don't yet know how much worse.
Why is the Army Corps also releasing water from the reservoirs down Buffalo Bayou? Weren’t the reservoirs built to help avoid that?
There is so much rain falling in the area right now and the reservoirs are under so much stress that the Army Corps is faced with a tough balancing act.
Addicks and Barker were originally built solely to protect against flooding in Buffalo Bayou that would impact west and downtown Houston — so the Army Corps built them in the 1940s in an area that was pretty much totally undeveloped. The agency had hoped to buy even more land to build the reservoirs on, plus extra land as an additional buffer, but that never happened.
For decades, that wasn’t a huge deal. If the reservoirs filled up with rain and areas around them flooded, no one lived there. But today, many people live right around the reservoirs. That creates two problems.
First, the Army Corps now has to worry about flooding neighborhoods surrounding its reservoirs. Second, all those neighborhoods have added a lot of non-absorbent concrete to what was once water-absorbing green space — so when rain falls into the area, less of it is absorbed by the ground. That means more of it ends up in the reservoirs than it used to.
The Army Corps must now protect neighborhoods both upstream of the reservoirs and downstream of the reservoirs. In order to prevent catastrophic flooding upstream of Addicks and Barker, the agency has been releasing what it says are small amounts of water down Buffalo Bayou. This balancing act will continue, and it's already created a huge political headache for the Army Corps.
Last year, well before Harvey, Long described the Army Corps as "between a rock and a hard place."
Why are homes so close to the reservoirs?
Good question. Because local officials let it happen.
Could the dams for Addicks and Barker ever fail?
The Army Corps tell us the likelihood is minuscule even with this week's historic rainfall, which has strained their earthen dams. Fear and speculation about the dams' potential failure has been spurred by their placement several years ago on a list of critical infrastructure. But the Army Corps says they are on that list because of what could happen if they ever did fail — not because they're actually in danger of failing. If a breach were to occur, the Army Corps estimates it would cause $60 billion in damage and more than 1 million residents downstream would be impacted.
