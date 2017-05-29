Here's a video of the fight that broke out on the Texas House floor after a Republican lawmaker said he called immigration authorities on people protesting "sanctuary cities" legislation.

Rep. Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving, said he called U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement while hundreds of people dressed in red T-shirts unfurled banners and chanted in opposition to the state’s new sanctuary cities law. The action enraged Hispanic legislators nearby, leading to a tussle in which each side accused the other of threats and violence. Read the full story.

Video published courtesy of Nar Dorrycott, chief of staff for Rep. Ina Minjarez.