The Texas Senate, hoping to resurrect its versions of bathroom and property tax proposals dear to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, grafted both of them onto unrelated county affairs legislation early Wednesday morning and tentatively voted to send the package back to the House.

The House can reject the legislation outright, or offer to go to a conference committee to try to work out the differences. Patrick has threatened to kill must-pass legislation in order to get his way on the two issues — an action that would force lawmakers into a 30-day special session with an agenda set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The differences on the bathroom bill are substantial. The Senate would require transgender Texans to use the restrooms in publicly owned buildings that match their biological sex and would bar local governments from adopting or maintaining their own laws on the subject. The House version would apply only to elementary and secondary schools; after it passed last weekend, Patrick and others criticized it as a change that does very little.

The main difference on property taxes is whether to require local governments to hold automatic rollback elections whenever they have proposed property tax increases of 5 percent or more. The House bill would allow voters to petition for elections, but would not require them.

The Senate attached those bills as amendments to an unrelated omnibus bill on county governments — a way to revive Senate versions that were dying because of end-of-session deadlines in the last week of the 85th Legislature.