Trump's rhetoric, border surge colored immigration debate in 2016

The president-elect's tough border talk propelled him to victory, the U.S. Supreme Court dashed President Obama's deferred action hopes and the Texas border surge drew questions.

Small steps aim to lessen exploitation of Texas construction workers

In Houston and Austin, some builders are voluntarily trying to ensure that construction workers are paid well and their safety is protected.

Lawsuit proceeds against Gov. Greg Abbott over mock nativity display

A lawsuit is moving forward against Gov. Greg Abbott over his order to remove a satirical nativity scene from the Texas Capitol last year.

Texans Susan Combs, Sid Miller at center of Trump ag secretary speculation

The race to be President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture secretary is heating up, and two Texans appear to be at the center of it.

Trump, women's health, child welfare top Texas news in 2016

Here’s a look at the top health and human services storylines The Texas Tribune tracked this year.

The Big Story

Texas, the nation’s petroleum king, is home to nearly 300,000 active oil and gas wells. When most wells end their service, operators will plug them, limiting pollution threats, and move on. But the state is facing a surge of abandoned drilling sites and dwindling funds to clean them up. Here's the story:

• Not every abandoned well threatens groundwater. But in some oilfields, they “can be ticking time bombs,” one hydrologist told the Tribune. And as boom-and-bust cycles continue across Texas drilling fields, walling off water sources from potential contamination will only get harder.

• The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry in the state, will plug or repair wells when there is proof they are abandoned. But it says it doesn't have jurisdiction over wells that have been transferred to private landowners for irrigation or water supply use. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says it has no plugging responsibilities. Some say that's the key problem: there is nobody claiming responsibility.

• Experts say pollution can fester where no one has looked. Old wells typically offer the biggest threats because freewheeling drillers long ago faced lax standards and used relatively weak materials for casing — meaning the wells do little to guard water from pollutants. Mother Nature also exacts a toll.

• Texas's total orphaned well count eclipsed 10,100 in the 2016 fiscal year — the most since 2007. The list is growing largely because the Railroad Commission struggles to keep plugging at its previous pace. Industry representatives play down the severity of the growing orphaned well count. They say that some orphaned wells in Texas are considered assets with future production value. But the Railroad Commission is making it known that it’s bleeding cash and needs more money for cleanups and other core duties.

