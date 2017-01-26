Thursday, January 26, 2017



Conversation begins at 8 a.m. The Austin Club

110 E. 9th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Join us in person or online for a conversation with state Reps. Joe Moody and Four Price on the state of mental health in Texas.

Moody, D-El Paso, has represented House District 78 since 2009. He serves as vice chairman of the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee and sits on the General Investigating & Ethics and Homeland Security & Public Safety committees. Previously, Moody served as a prosecutor at the El Paso County district attorney’s office. He is now a partner at the law firm Neil & Moody.

Price, R-Amarillo, has represented House District 87 since 2010. He currently serves as chairman of the Select Committee on Mental Health and sits on the House Appropriations, Calendars and Human Services committees. He also co-chairs the Health and Human Services Commission Transition Legislative Oversight Committee. Price is a licensed attorney working in Amarillo.



The Texas Tribune's Conversation Series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by CEO Evan Smith and other expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Each free event at the historic Austin Club in downtown Austin features coffee, networking and audience question-and-answer time. You can also watch the event on our livestream if you are unable to attend in person.

Disclosure: Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite The Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.