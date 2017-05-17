Have questions about Texas politics? You’ve come to the right place.

Over the years, we’ve learned a lot from your smart questions — like how to navigate the Senate intent calendar, why the state’s criminal code still bans “homosexual conduct” and if you’re allowed to take a "ballot selfie" (spoiler alert — you’re not). We’ve learned so much that we want to make it easier for you to ask us questions about state politics, policy and government.

So we’re revamping our “Texplainer” series, which will now be powered by more questions from readers like you. Have questions about which bills successfully made their way through the Capitol, those that didn’t or what’s in store beyond the legislative session? You can ask all those questions — and vote on which ones you think we should answer — with our new Texplainer feature. Here’s how it works:

To get started, submit your Texplainer questions below or email them to texplainer@texastribune.org.