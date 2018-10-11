Watch: A conversation with Marvin Odum, Houston's chief recovery officer

The devastation was swift, and the recovery is far from over. Sign up for our ongoing coverage of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath. You can help by sharing your story here or sending a tip to harvey@texastribune.org. More in this series

Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith sat down with Marvin Odum, chief recovery officer for the city of Houston, for a live event in Austin on Thursday.

Odum was appointed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2017 to lead the city's recovery effort from the historic damage it suffered as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Previously, he served as chairman and president of Shell Oil Company and as an executive committee member of Royal Dutch Shell, where he directed a broad portfolio, from traditional oil and gas development to emerging technologies in a wide range of areas, including heavy oil, onshore gas, light tight oil, deepwater, wind and biofuels. Odum also served as CEO of InterGen, a global power development and generation company. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member for the National Urban League.