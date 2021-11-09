TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze the latest UT/TT Poll on the 2022 candidates and issues
In this edition of TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the 2022 elections; what Texas voters think about issues handled by the Texas Legislature this year, from the electric grid to immigration; and how voters are feeling about the economy and the way things are going in the U.S. and Texas.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
