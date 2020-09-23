 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will affect Texas

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

People gathered outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on...
People gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: REUTERS/Al Drago

On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.

Related News

The Texas Tribune Member Drive Fall 2020 banner

This public-service journalism is made possible by readers like you.

Texas Tribune members invest in our nonprofit newsroom because they believe credible, nonpartisan reporting makes for a better, smarter Texas. This Fall Member Drive, help us rally 500 new members so we can keep providing Texans with the essential information they need.

Donate now