TribCast: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will affect Texas
On this week's Tribcast, Matthew talks with Ross, Emma and Alex about the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Gov. Greg Abbott's latest reopening announcement and voter registration in Texas.
