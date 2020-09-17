Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give the latest on Texas' response to coronavirus at noon
The governor will be joined by other Texas leaders Thursday in Austin to deliver an update on the state of the pandemic. Watch live beginning at noon Central Time.
Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Texas at noon Thursday. Watch it live here courtesy of our partners at KXAN-TV in Austin.
Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and several state health officials. His press conference comes as recent key coronavirus statistics — including the number of cases, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the percent of people who test positive — have trended down in recent weeks. Abbott has hinted that he may ease some restrictions if numbers continue to fall.
The number of new cases being reported in the state is still far higher than it was when the state initially shut down, however. And public health officials are warning that another upswing is still possible, especially now that many schools and universities have reopened for in-person classes.
Related News
-
Gov. Greg Abbott used pandemic as cover to ban abortions in Texas, former Planned Parenthood head says
-
Texas eased restrictions for nursing homes — but she still can't see her mom and knows that isolation can be deadly
-
Lawmakers call on Gov. Greg Abbott to plan to expand broadband access as pandemic worsens disparities
This public-service journalism is made possible by readers like you.
Texas Tribune members invest in our nonprofit newsroom because they believe credible, nonpartisan reporting makes for a better, smarter Texas. This Fall Member Drive, help us rally 500 new members so we can keep providing Texans with the essential information they need.Donate now