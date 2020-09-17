Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give the latest on Texas' response to coronavirus at noon

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Texas at noon Thursday. Watch it live here courtesy of our partners at KXAN-TV in Austin.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and several state health officials. His press conference comes as recent key coronavirus statistics — including the number of cases, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the percent of people who test positive — have trended down in recent weeks. Abbott has hinted that he may ease some restrictions if numbers continue to fall.

The number of new cases being reported in the state is still far higher than it was when the state initially shut down, however. And public health officials are warning that another upswing is still possible, especially now that many schools and universities have reopened for in-person classes.