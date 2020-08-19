 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas and the DNC, the fight over police funding and election mailing woes

On this week's Tribcast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Alex and Ross about Texans' role at the Democratic National Convention, a new front in the local control fight and what election mail concerns could mean for Texas.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Protesters march in downtown Austin on July 27, 2020.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

