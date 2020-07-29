TribCast: Texas revises coronavirus death tally as school reopening chaos continues
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Aliyya and Emma about the state's bad relationship with data and the latest pingponging guidance on how and when schools can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Aliyya and Emma about the state's bad relationship with data and the latest pingponging guidance on how and when schools can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today