TribCast: The post-convention state of the Texas GOP and a bleak budget forecast
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Cassi and Ross about the Texas GOP's convention chaos and how the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state budget.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Cassi and Ross about the Texas GOP's convention chaos and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state budget.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today