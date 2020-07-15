TribCast: Election results and voting problems in the primary runoffs
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks with Evan, Matthew and Alex about the results and implications of the primary runoff elections and how voting went in the first statewide election during the coronavirus pandemic.
