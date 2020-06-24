TribCast: Masks for businesses, reopening schools and pandemic voting
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Aliyya and Ross about mask requirements for businesses, what school reopenings could mean for students and parents, and what we're watching for during the upcoming election.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Aliyya and Ross about mask requirements for businesses, what school reopenings could mean for students and parents, and what we're watching for during the upcoming election.
Related News
-
Gov. Greg Abbott urges voluntary measures to curb coronavirus spread but says closing Texas will be "the last option"
-
Texas schools will reopen in the fall, but no one knows exactly how that will work
-
Coronavirus fears postponed a Texas election. Now it will go forward with even greater risk for some voters.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today