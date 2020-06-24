 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Masks for businesses, reopening schools and pandemic voting

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Aliyya and Ross about mask requirements for businesses, what school reopenings could mean for students and parents, and what we're watching for during the upcoming election.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Isabel Nava teaches second and third grade ESL classes at Lamar Elementary School in San Antonio. Sophia Rivera is in one ...
Photo credit:  Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Aliyya and Ross about mask requirements for businesses, what school reopenings could mean for students and parents, and what we're watching for during the upcoming election.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today