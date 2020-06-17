TribCast: COVID-19 record highs, foster children in harm's way and a victory for LGBTQ workers
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Emma and Shannon about record high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a damning report of Texas foster care and a Supreme Court ruling on protections for LGBTQ workers.
