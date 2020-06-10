TribCast: Racism and the Texas GOP and reform after George Floyd's death
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Jolie and Ross about racist social media posts by GOP officials, and the group forecasts the possibility for policy reform in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
