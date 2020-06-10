 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Racism and the Texas GOP and reform after George Floyd's death

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Jolie and Ross about racist social media posts by GOP officials, and the group forecasts the possibility for policy reform in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Simone Webb holds burning incense during a vigil at Freedman's Memorial Cemetery in Dallas. The event honored people who have died at the hands of police. Photo credit:  Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Jolie and Ross about racist social media posts by GOP officials. Also, the group forecasts the possibility for policy reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis police custody.

