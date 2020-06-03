Live updates: Protests against police violence continue for fifth night across Texas
Live updates: Thousands of people demonstrated Tuesday night in Austin, Dallas and other Texas cities. In Houston, about 60,000 people gathered to march for George Floyd.
What you need to know Wednesday:
- Protests continue for a fifth night
Protests continue across Texas for a fifth night
For the fifth night in a row, people in cities across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth marched for George Floyd and in protest of police violence. In Houston, more than 60,000 people marched chanting, carrying signs and demanding “Justice 4 George Floyd.” Mayor Sylvester Turner and several other elected officials joined the march.
The Dallas Morning News reported a quieter night on Tuesday, after two previous nights of protesting where hundreds of people were arrested. On Tuesday, Dallas officials announced an expansion of the zones where the city's 7 p.m. curfew would be enforced.
Trib stories you may have missed:
-
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson blamed “outsiders” Tuesday for sparking violence among peaceful protests in Dallas over the past five days in response to the death of George Floyd. But arrest data provided by the city of Dallas shows nearly all the people who were arrested in protests this past weekend are from Dallas or the surrounding areas.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas does not need the U.S. military’s help in containing protests over the death of George Floyd, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to dispatch the military to states that cannot quell the unrest.
-
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to attend the funeral for George Floyd in Houston next week, Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday in an interview posted on Facebook.
- Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson chose not to accept salary and benefits for a temporary position leading one of Texas’ largest and most high-profile agencies. Instead, he continues to earn $636,694 from the Lower Colorado River Authority, more than double what the previous health commissioner made.
- Members of Congress in Texas and staff worry that the country's political dysfunction has rendered the federal government incapable of addressing police violence legislatively before the November elections.
Related News
-
Joe Biden to attend George Floyd's funeral in Houston, family attorney says
-
Did you protest in Texas over George Floyd's death? We want to talk to you.
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster after George Floyd protests
-
A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd’s death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today