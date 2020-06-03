 Skip to main content

Live updates: Protests against police violence continue for fifth night across Texas

Live updates: Thousands of people demonstrated Tuesday night in Austin, Dallas and other Texas cities. In Houston, about 60,000 people gathered to march for George Floyd.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Protesters marched through downtown Houston on Tuesday, demanding accountability and justice for African American lives lost to police violence. Photo credit:  Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

What you need to know Wednesday:

  • Protests continue for a fifth night

Protests continue across Texas for a fifth night

For the fifth night in a row, people in cities across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth marched for George Floyd and in protest of police violence. In Houston, more than 60,000 people marched chanting, carrying signs and demanding “Justice 4 George Floyd.” Mayor Sylvester Turner and several other elected officials joined the march.

The Dallas Morning News reported a quieter night on Tuesday, after two previous nights of protesting where hundreds of people were arrested. On Tuesday, Dallas officials announced an expansion of the zones where the city's 7 p.m. curfew would be enforced.

Photo credit:  Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

