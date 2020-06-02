Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott address police violence protests in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will address the state's response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck until Floyd lost consciousness and for minutes afterward.

While curfews were in effect Monday night in Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, officials in Texas expressed sympathy with the protesters' anger but also said there would be consequences for those who turn violent during demonstrations.

Abbott will be joined Tuesday at the Dallas news conference by several local officials, including Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. The police chiefs of the two North Texas cities are also expected to be there.

Watch live on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAS-TV.