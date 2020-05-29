A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd's death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities

Texans protested in Houston on Friday night, spurred by the death of a Minneapolis man who had been a longtime resident of the city's Third Ward.

George Floyd, who was black, died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Similar protests erupted in other Texas cities Friday, including Dallas and Fort Worth.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials have denounced Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis police officers’ conduct.

“It should not have happened,” Abbott said. “Obviously, from everything I have seen, this is a consequence of poor police work.”

Photographer Pu Ying Huang was in Houston on Friday to document the scene, which at one point included police officers using tear gas to disperse crowds, according to the Houston Chronicle.