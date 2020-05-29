A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd's death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities
Floyd, who was raised in Houston's Third Ward, was killed in Minneapolis. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in his death, and rallies and protests are happening all over the nation, including several Texas cities.
Texans protested in Houston on Friday night, spurred by the death of a Minneapolis man who had been a longtime resident of the city's Third Ward.
George Floyd, who was black, died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Similar protests erupted in other Texas cities Friday, including Dallas and Fort Worth.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials have denounced Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis police officers’ conduct.
“It should not have happened,” Abbott said. “Obviously, from everything I have seen, this is a consequence of poor police work.”
Photographer Pu Ying Huang was in Houston on Friday to document the scene, which at one point included police officers using tear gas to disperse crowds, according to the Houston Chronicle.
