 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: The “don’t do as I say” coronavirus edition

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Emma and Matthew about the governor's move to pull back on the enforcement of his executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic and a GOP congressional hopeful's misleading messaging on voting by mail.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

COVID-19 related message on a building on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin on May 6th, 2020
Photo credit:  Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Emma and Matthew about the governor's move to pull back on the enforcement of his executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic and a GOP congressional hopeful's misleading messaging on voting by mail.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today