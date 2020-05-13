TribCast: The “don’t do as I say” coronavirus edition
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Emma and Matthew about the governor's move to pull back on the enforcement of his executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic and a GOP congressional hopeful's misleading messaging on voting by mail.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Ross, Emma and Matthew about the governor's move to pull back on the enforcement of his executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic and a GOP congressional hopeful's misleading messaging on voting by mail.
Related News
-
Dallas salon owner who refused to close sentenced to seven days in jail, ordered to pay fines
-
As her party railed against attempts to expand mail-in voting, a Texas GOP congressional candidate gave a "green light"
-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warns Austin, San Antonio, Dallas to loosen coronavirus restrictions
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today