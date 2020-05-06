TribCast
TribCast: The governor's quicker-than-expected move to further reopen Texas
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Emma and Ross about the governor's move to reopen more businesses in Texas more quickly than expected and the implications of those reopenings.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Emma and Ross about the governor's move to reopen more businesses in Texas more quickly than expected and the implications of those reopenings.
Related News
-
Gov. Greg Abbott to allow Texas hair salons and pools to reopen Friday and gyms to open May 18
-
Abbott sending "surge team" to look at spiraling coronavirus rates near Texas meatpacking plants
-
Health experts give Abbott's plan to reopen Texas mixed reviews, warn state should revive stay-at-home order if surge emerges
Support nonprofit, public-service journalism that reports the facts.
From El Paso to Houston, Amarillo to McAllen, our nonprofit newsroom is helping Texans navigate this crisis. Your donations make our work possible. Support our nonprofit newsroom by May 5 and your gift will also help Feeding Texas stock pantries across the state.Give now