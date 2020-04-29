 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: How Texas plans to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Cassi, Matthew and Ross about the phased reopening of Texas businesses and what that could mean for Texans who must return to work in a pandemic.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Shai Yo Thai restaurant in San Marcos, temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo credit:  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

