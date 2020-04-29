TribCast
TribCast: How Texas plans to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Cassi, Matthew and Ross about the phased reopening of Texas businesses and what that could mean for Texans who must return to work in a pandemic.
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Cassi, Matthew and Ross about the phased reopening of Texas businesses and what that could mean for Texans who must return to work in a pandemic.
Support nonprofit, public-service journalism that reports the facts.
From El Paso to Houston, Amarillo to McAllen, our nonprofit newsroom is helping Texans navigate this crisis. Your donations make our work possible. Support our nonprofit newsroom by May 5 and your gift will also help Feeding Texas stock pantries across the state.Give now