TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze the latest UT/TT Poll on coronavirus in Texas
In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the coronavirus pandemic and how voters and governments are responding to it.
In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, what Texas voters think about it and its effect on the economy, and how voters and governments are responding to it.
Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
Support nonprofit, public-service journalism that reports the facts.
From El Paso to Houston, Amarillo to McAllen, our nonprofit newsroom is helping Texans navigate this crisis. Your donations make our work possible. Support our nonprofit newsroom by May 5 and your gift will also help Feeding Texas stock pantries across the state.Give now