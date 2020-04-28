TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze the latest UT/TT Poll on coronavirus in Texas

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, what Texas voters think about it and its effect on the economy, and how voters and governments are responding to it.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.