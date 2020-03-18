 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas' growing response to coronavirus amid a growing outbreak

On this week's TribCast — a different format in the time of the new coronavirus — Alexa talks to Edgar and Aliyya about the state's response to a growing outbreak, an assessment of hospital capacity and the impact of school district closures.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Graduate research assistant Nicole Johnson researches viral proteins at the McLellan Lab at The University of Texas at Aus...
Photo credit:  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

