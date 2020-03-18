TribCast: Texas' growing response to coronavirus amid a growing outbreak
On this week's TribCast — a different format in the time of the new coronavirus — Alexa talks to Edgar and Aliyya about the state's response to a growing outbreak, an assessment of hospital capacity and the impact of school district closures.
