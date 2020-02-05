TribCast

TribCast: Forecasting a Super Tuesday delay in Texas and the upcoming primary

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Patrick and Ross about an expected delay in Super Tuesday delegate totals in Texas and what we're keeping an eye on for the upcoming primaries.

by Alexa Ura and Michael Rey de Leon

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University in San Marcos.
Voters line up to cast their ballots at the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University in San Marcos.  Mikala Compton for The Texas Tribune

