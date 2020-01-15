TribCast: Refugee ban, hemp fiasco and another Planned Parenthood fight

On this week’s TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Jolie and Emma about the governor’s decision to opt out of the federal refugee resettlement program, the state’s hemp legalization fiasco and the latest in the Texas vs. Planned Parenthood fight.

