TribCast: The UT/TT pollsters’ latest survey of Texas views on politics and policy

On this week’s special pollster edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to Josh Blank, Jim Henson and Daron Shaw from the University of Texas about the findings of the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll — what it says about President Donald Trump and his 2020 challengers, Texans’ views on the impeachment investigation and on removing Trump before his term ends, the U.S. Senate race, guns, immigration, climate change and the scandal that upended House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.