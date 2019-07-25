What problems have you encountered while trying to vote in Texas? Share your story with us.

In a very good year, just half of all eligible Texas voters cast ballots. The state's voter turnout often ranks among the lowest in the country.

Yet despite that stubborn reality, some of the challenges Texans face in registering to vote and trying to participate in elections have gone unaddressed by state leaders for years. What's more, leaders have instituted a series of changes in recent years that have thrown up more barriers, particularly for voters of color or low-income voters.

Today, The Texas Tribune launched the first in an occasional series about the challenges Texans face when trying to vote — and the possible ways to address them. And we want you to help us report on them by telling us about the hurdles or problems you've run into while trying to exercise your right to vote in Texas.

Fill out the short form below (or email me directly at aura@texastribune.org), and we'll be in touch.