TribCast: UT/TT Pollster Edition

For a special edition of The Texas Tribune's TribCast, Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey talks to Josh Blank, Jim Henson and Daron Shaw from the University of Texas about the findings of the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll — what it found about President Donald Trump; the 23 Democrats running for president; voters’ views of the Texas Legislature and the work just completed on education, school finance and property taxes; and more.

