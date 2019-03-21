Point of Order: Texas and the sexes

In the latest episode of our podcast about the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to House members Mary Gonzalez, Sarah Davis and Toni Rose about gender, politics and public policy in a state where the population is majority female but elected officials are overwhelmingly male.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

Download audio file

